Ellie Wolf said her 4-year-old granddaughter Sydney Pierson loves flamingoes and everything pink, so she handmade a frilly bird costume for Halloween. Pierson showed off her grandma’s work at the Challis Public Library’s Halloween carnival last Saturday.
Noah Halleman, 7, jokes around with Emma Bauchman, 8, while they craft pumpkin decorations at the Challis Library's Halloween carnival. Although he didn't have the mask, Halleman said he dressed as Chucky from the "Child's Play" movie series.
All manner of costumed children appeared at the Challis Public Library the night before Halloween for a holiday carnival, packing the place with monsters, heroes and villains.
Emma Bauchman, 8, said she dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comics because she likes villains. Her brothers, Eric and Henry, became Minecraft creatures for the party. Alongside them were other comic and video game characters, a fairy godmother, a few ghosts and a Ghostbuster.
Dressed as a tribute to the film “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” Library Director Becky Mitchell said she was very pleased with the turnout. They average between 70 and 100 visitors most years to the Halloween carnival, according to Mitchell, and it appeared last Saturday’s crowd was above average.
Helping their mom run the games and craft stations at the party, Kendell and William Mitchell made sure kids earned their individually wrapped toys and treats. The siblings were dressed as Harry Potter and Ron Weasley from the popular book and film series.
Decked out in the large Christmas sweaters Ron’s mom gave them in the story, Kendell admitted she would have preferred that she and her brother had dressed as Star Wars characters. She relented and dressed as Harry. A fan of dressing up, Kendell said it was the opportunity to express herself.
Another person who chose to express herself through her outfit was 4-year-old Sydney Pierson. “She likes pink flamingos a lot right now,” grandma Ellie Wolf said, which is why Wolf handmade a frilly, pink bird costume for her granddaughter.