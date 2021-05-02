People who knew Ethelella Corrigan knew she was the go-to authority on gardening.
When she wasn’t working in the Challis High School library, Corrigan watered and maintained the plants in the solarium in the school lobby. Known as Florella, from the gardening column she wrote for the Messenger right until her death in 1995, Corrigan lived to make things grow.
Her love for plants and gardening were among the reasons Challis High Principal Kari Alexander, counselor Ang Sudgen, Corrigan’s family members and students gathered in the gym April 14 to dedicate the solarium to the former librarian.
“Ethelella was a strong, no-nonsense lady,” Sudgen said during the dedication. “Many of the alumni I talked with noted her straightforward ways, but also her kindness and compassion.”
Getting the solarium dedicated to Corrigan has been on her to-do list for about 12 years, Sudgen said after she spoke to the crowd. The solarium fell into disrepair after Corrigan retired. No one at the dedication knew exactly when she retired. Because Corrigan took it upon herself to take care of the solarium, Sudgen said there wasn’t a dedicated person keeping an eye on the indoor garden when she left.
Adding to the decay of the solarium, many years ago a leak completely halted the planting of live plants, Sudgen said.
Wanting to fix that, Sudgen used a $1,500 grant from The HUB thrift store to buy soil, rocks, containers and other supplies to fix up the solarium and stock it with fresh greenery.
Sudgen said from the beginning she wanted students involved in the project. She thanked two ag classes in her speech for “doing the heavy lifting.” Sudgen said it’s important to get students invested in the history of their school. When they come back they’ll see the solarium and remember the work and fun times that went into beautifying it, according to Sudgen. It’ll give them pride in their past, Sudgen said, similar to the pride Corrigan must’ve had when she took care of the solarium.
As she sat in the bleachers, Ellie Corrigan said her sister would have been honored by the dedication and the plaque that came with it. From the time they were little girls, Ellie said her sister loved to be in the garden.
“She spent a lot of time in topsoil and fertilizer,” Ellie remembered. Now that the solarium is popping with ivy vines, small yuccas and geraniums, Ellie said her only regret about the improved garden is that her sister didn’t get to see it.