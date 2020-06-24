With summer’s arrival, following a statewide lockdown, many people are venturing outdoors in Idaho. But Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa said some aren’t being smart about it.
“They’re ill-prepared, which means when they get lost they panic and only have their cellphones to rely on,” Gadwa said. “So many dang people only take their cellphones.”
Gadwa has noticed large numbers of people trekking through the Sawtooths recently where there is still plenty of snow.
However, because people have little else to do and are tired of being stuck at home, Gadwa said he suspects more people will risk venturing into the Sawtooths.
Gadwa shared the story of one missing hiker who got lost because of snow cover. A woman was working her way up in elevation on June 7 when the trail disappeared under a thick layer of snow. She became disorientated without the trail, and because she didn’t have the proper gear for hiking in the snow, she panicked and called for help.
Gadwa said planning is one of the most important parts of a hike. People need to do their research and pack the appropriate gear before venturing onto any trails. This especially applies to people with pre-existing conditions, Gadwa said. He recounted how on June 3 a family of five with a diabetic 19-year-old daughter went for a 4-mile hike to Goat Falls. They didn’t take any food or medicine, Gadwa said, so when the girl had a diabetic episode all her parents could do was dial 911.
Gadwa said that rescue was frustrating because search and rescue workers offered to take the girl and her family out of the area, but the parents said they only needed food for their daughter. Gadwa’s crew hiked to the family’s location, dropped off the supplies and left.
Later, around midnight, Gadwa said the family called 911 again because the diabetic girl hurt her ankle and needed to be brought out. Gadwa attributed her injury to improper foot wear. All of the family members were wearing worn-out flats when they should have been wearing sturdy boots.
The fun didn’t stop there, according to Gadwa, as the next day another hiker got lost in the same area. A woman on her way to Goat Lake got lost on the trail. Gadwa said she became disoriented and couldn’t figure out where she was until she saw a small frog pond at the bottom of a bowl-shaped valley. She assumed the pond was Goat Lake and left the trail to climb down to it.
Once she got to the pond, she realized her mistake too late. She had no idea where she was and didn’t have the supplies to camp for the night. She called 911 and Gadwa said he was able to guide her back to the trail. From there, she met another hiker and was able to get back to civilization.
“Don’t go hiking by yourself,” Gadwa told the hiker.
Gadwa said he hopes rescue calls will slow down and he won’t have to spend too much of the summer pulling hikers out of the woods. It’s OK for people to get outside and enjoy nature, but they need to be prepared for when the worsts happens.
“People need to bring water, they need to bring food, they need a compass, they need a map,” Gadwa said. “People shouldn’t just rely on smartphones as a precaution.”