Custer and Lemhi county students learned about history at last week’s Archaeology Day at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
State parks personnel and Bureau of Land Management archaeologists hosted 112 students for activities based around the theme “Past Meets Present.” The day was designed to prompt students to ponder how things have changed, what has stayed the same and why.
Larry Garey and volunteer members of E Clampus Vitus, a historic preservation group, taught the students about mining, explaining that while techniques and technology have changed, the goal is still to extract useful minerals.
Loretta Sherrets and Kaylay Duba kept the students busy indoors with an art project that compared past and present. Julie Rodman, BLM archaeologist in Challis, used the Socratic method to teach students about how things change and how to learn about people’s lives from the artifacts they leave behind. Steven Wright, BLM archaeologist in Salmon, demonstrated flint knapping and other tool- and weapon-making skills, showing students how Native Americans used obsidian and other stone to make spear points and arrowheads.