As someone who can read an average book in about a week, 16-year-old Tristan Nutt said he thought interning at the Challis Public Library would be the perfect job.
He volunteered there before getting the internship, so he knew what would be required. Whatever needs to get done, whether it be cleaning the supply closet or checking books in and out, Nutt said he loves doing it.
“I want to get young kids back into reading,” Nutt said about his overall goal with his internship that expires in August.
Director Becky Mitchell said Nutt and fellow intern Jade Mitchell have brought noticeable improvements to the library. Since she began receiving $1,000 grants from the Idaho Commission for Libraries three years ago to pay for summer interns, Mitchell said the services offered by the library have improved.
Because it can be hard to find and pay for quality employees in rural libraries, Mitchell said state library officials began pumping money into internship programs. With the interns’ help, Mitchell and her staff are able to dedicate more time to running the library’s summer reading and STEM programs.
Nutt said seeing how rural libraries struggle to integrate reading and learning into people’s lives reinforced how important they are. This goes especially for young children, which is why he enjoys covering the library’s booth at the Challis Farmers’ Market, Nutt said. Catering to readers 12 and younger, Nutt spends his Saturday mornings giving out free books to children.
“We try to let the kids pick out the books they want” instead of letting the parents decide, Nutt said.
Although he wants to study medicine after graduating high school a year early, Nutt said working at the library has influenced other interests. He enjoys reading young-adult fiction in his free time, but being an intern has sparked a curiosity in social sciences like anthropology. With plans to apply for a part-time position at the library later this summer, Nutt will have further opportunities to expand his interests.