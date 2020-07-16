Sherman Anderson said he never intended to spend 12 years as the greenskeeper at the Challis Golf Course when he was first asked to take the job. But looking back, he says it was the right decision.
“I enjoy every day working out here,” Anderson said as the sun shone on a clear, warm morning. Part of his job is to keep the golf course lawn pristine, which means cutting it regularly. After spending 25 years as an auto mechanic, Anderson said he loves any excuse to get outside.
“He gives us way more than we expect of him,” Corey Rice, golf board president, said.
Rice said a golf course depends on its greenskeeper not just for mowing, but for keeping the place running smoothly and repairing anything that breaks down.
“Everything that happens here I get asked to fixed,” Sherman said. “Except electricity. I don’t mess with that.”
Anderson began working at the golf course when former greenskeeper Steve Wrend asked him if he wanted to take over the job. Since then, Anderson has maintained the golf course primarily by himself. He had some help most summers, but for the most part Anderson solely keeps the course, its equipment and its many secondary systems running.
“He’s just a bucket of knowledge,” Rice said, referring to Anderson’s handyman skills.
Much of Anderson’s knowledge and work ethic comes from his youth, when he lived on a farm in North Dakota. Growing up in that setting gave him an appreciation for outside physical work, he said.
Anderson’s favorite part of the job is getting to see his work pay off. As he works through the week, the golf course slowly conforms to what Anderson wants it to be. Watching the landscape change and become prettier is a satisfying way to spend the day, he said.
Anderson doesn’t know how much longer he will work the greens, but Rice said he is welcome to work as long as he wants.