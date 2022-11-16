LOS ANGELES — While a healthy slice of America awaited the return of the hit series "Yellowstone," star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, "Horizon."

Costner's 60-some film credits, among them "Field of Dreams," "The Bodyguard," "JFK" and "Bull Durham," are an eclectic mix of dramas, baseball-centric tales and the occasional comedy. But the West's history and land have proven his creative bedrock.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.