Lemhi County Historical Society President Hope Benedict was "flabbergasted" when she found out the Idaho Humanities Council wanted to honor her for more than 20 years of educating Salmon locals and visitors.
Born and raised in the riverside community, Benedict said a driving force in her love for local history is sharing it with others. The more people understand the history of an area like Lemhi County, the more they understand the broader history of the Western U.S., she said.
An accomplishment that is helping broaden people's understanding of Lemhi County history and was a factor in her recognition was the purchase of the old Salmon Library on Main Street. Historical society members raised $150,000 in 2018 and 2019 to buy the building.
In February 2020, before the coronavirus locked Idaho down, Benedict said work began on turning the former library into a research center.
Clearly excited about the subject, Benedict said the research center is a place for Salmon students and community members to come and learn about area history by interacting with artifacts and documents.
"We've had a lot of these artifacts and manuscripts for a while," she said, but there wasn't adequate space to archive them for public consumption. That problem has been resolved and there's even space for more information on local tribes, miners and ranchers.
The humanities council also recognized Benedict's success in boosting people's interest in the region's history.
When most people go to historical installations like museums and research centers, Benedict said they think one visit is enough. To combat this, Benedict and her volunteers rotate artifacts and exhibits in the Lemhi County Museum as often as possible and invite speakers to talk about old topics in new and interesting ways.
One way she’s considering putting a fresh spin on local history involves the Salmon Cemetery. Benedict thinks it would make for an interesting event to have locals learn about some of the people buried there, dress them up in period clothing and then station them throughout the cemetery. As visitors walk around, the volunteers would act as the person they researched and tell their life’s story.
“I thought that might be kind of fun,” she said, as a way to bring history to life.
Benedict said she’s dedicated her life to her home’s history because seeing people get invested in the Lemhi County of the past is “one of the things that makes me the happiest.”
A ceremony to honor Benedict is scheduled for 6 p.m. today, Aug. 5, at the Sacajawea Center.