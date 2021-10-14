The potbellied pigs which live at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary will welcome guests at noon Saturday, Oct. 30 for Halloween fun. Pumpkins will be offered for sale and the buyers can feed them to the pigs. Guests can also have their photos taken with the pigs and other sanctuary animals.
Halloween fun starts a day early this year in Challis with the library and the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary holding special events.
The library has scheduled a party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. At noon Saturday people can feed the potbellied pigs at the animal sanctuary and pose for photos with sanctuary animals.
Pumpkins will be for sale for $5 at the animal sanctuary. Visitors can buy a pumpkin and feed it to the six pigs who call the sanctuary home. Or people can bring pumpkins to the sanctuary Saturday or any other time, Director Mel Aguirre said, and the pigs will appreciate the snacks. Garden waste and vegetable scraps can be donated to the sanctuary all year and will be fed to the pigs, she said.
Photos can be taken with the pigs at the Oct. 30 event, Aguirre said. All of the sanctuary animals will be available that day to join visitors for photos, she said.
Challis library Director Becky Mitchell said masks won’t be required at the indoor Halloween party. But, games and activity stations will be spaced out in the library to encourage physical distancing, she said. Treats and prizes will be individually wrapped.
People are encouraged to don costumes and get in the Halloween spirit before coming to both events, Mitchell and Aguirre said. But, costumes aren’t required.