Salmon River Electric Coopertive workers stood steady in a crane as they replaced a damaged electric pole last week.
The pole was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle.
“Of course they kept a safe distance and used their hot sticks,” co-op General Manager Ken Dizes said, referring to fiberglass poles linemen use to work on energized lines. The damaged pole was in an alley behind Main and needed to be completely replaced, Dizes said.
Dizes said his workers had a tough time navigating the tight space in the narrow alley between Third and Fourth streets with their equipment and trucks while they worked. With not a lot of wiggle room, Dizes said his linemen had to park their trucks almost on top of each other in the confines of the alley.
Other than the tight working space, Dizes said the job went swimmingly. Incidents like a vehicle ramming into a pole are common and are relatively easy to resolve. Workers had a new pole up and humming in less than three hours.