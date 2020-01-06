Most preventable eye diseases develop before a child is five years old, according to Challis Lions Club President Julie Rodman, and if they aren’t identified and treated before then, they could result in permanent loss of sight.
For this reason Rodman and fellow club member Kathy Piva spent time at the Challis library providing free eye examinations to children.
“We’re just making sure we get every kid in town,” said Rodman. “We actively screen in schools, but some kids get home-schooled.”
Rodman said Lions Club members screened about 200 children in Custer County using a device called a Plusoptix camera. The device takes a picture of the subject’s eyes that looks through the pupils for early warning signs of disease. The device looks for nine possible diseases and can make general recommendations for prescription lens.
“It’s noninvasive, there’s no touching,” said Rodman. “It just takes a picture of your eyes and will either say “pass” or “refer.” If it says “refer” it means you should go to an ophthalmologist for further testing.”
If the test confirms a child needs glasses or corrective treatment, Rodman said the club helps pay for the glasses and Dr. Dustin Jones of Salmon River Vision donates the tests.
“There’s a need, a real need for this test,” said Piva, whose oldest daughter was diagnosed with amblyopia at age five.
Amblyopia, or lazy-eye syndrome, can be corrected by wearing an eye patch over the good eye. Piva said the eye patch forces the lazy eye to focus and eventually match with the good eye. She said she had no idea her daughter was developing a lazy eye until she took the test.
“The younger you do it, the better because it gives you more time to correct the issue,” said Piva.
The tests are anonymous. Rodman said the anonymity is important because it’s young children being tested.
“We don’t care what the kids’ names are or what their economic background is,” said Rodman. “We just want to help.”
Rodman and Piva said helping kids with free eye examinations has been difficult because the Challis Lions Club doesn’t have a Plusoptix camera. The one they used in the library was borrowed from Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco. The ladies said they and the Lions Club are working toward buying a camera, but with a $7,000 price tag it will take some time.