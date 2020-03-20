Sixty-four boys and girls got a chance to show off their wrestling skills at last week's little guy tournament in Challis, hosted by the Blackheart Wrestling Club.
Coach Bill Bradshaw said the tournament is part of a fundraiser to support the high school wrestling team. Blackheart wrestlers taught a training camp before the tournament, Bradshaw said, showing the future grapplers a few moves. When it came time for the kids to take those lessons to the mat, the high school wrestlers acted as referees and scorekeepers.
"It's been crazy, but fun," Bradshaw said.
The tournament began under Bradshaw's predecessor, Johnny Piva. Challis High School Athletic Director Jennifer Zollinger said while the tournament raises money for the wrestling team, the original intent was to get kids interested in wrestling and have the high schoolers learn to be mentors.
"It helps the little kids, having someone to look up to," Zollinger said.
Little wrestler Kai Christiansen traveled from Stanley with his parents to get on the wrestling mat. His dad Kyle said they were invited by former coach Piva despite his son not having much experience with the sport.
"We got the invite and came down here," said Kyle. "It's been fun."
Challis resident Bj Bryant, co-owner of Chondo Martial Arts Academy, brought both his son and daughter to compete. The tae kwon do instructor said he saw several of his students at the tournament, a good thing.
"It'll help them in class," Bryant said.
Bradshaw said he enjoys the opportunity the tournament offers him to see what the future holds for his high school team. He said a lot of local kids coming up are showing improvement, and he is hopeful they'll stick with it through high school.