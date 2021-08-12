As she stood in the exhibit hall Saturday morning before the round robin show, Fair Secretary Cheryl Baker said she looked forward to the market sale later that afternoon in part because the buyer appreciation barbecue returned this year, after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Glad they could have the meal this year, Baker said some changes still had to be made related to food at this year’s fair. The pie and cheesecake contest was also back this year, but fair board members decided it was best to not sell slices once the goodies were judged.
University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker agreed with her mom and said she was glad games for kids could be held again as well. The early morning corn-shucking contest held Saturday, where a team of teenage FFA members and 4-Hers trounced their younger competitors, was one of those highlights.
After the corn was cleaned and the cobs broken in half so they would boil more evenly in the bathtub used to cook them for the barbecue, FFA members and 4-Hers got ready for the round robin show.
The younger Baker said the fun and challenge in that contest is the variety of animals. Youths get used to steering one animal, and Baker said the round robin show tests their skills with sheep, hogs and beef.
Judges for the show were Baker for sheep, Mike Bruno for hogs and Julie Waymire for beef. With all three being former champs of the show, Baker said the young participants would need to know their stuff.
When Bruno asked him how 4-Hers should interact with their community, Idaho State Teen Association President Caleb Hampton said “it’s so much more than showing pigs.” He wants to use social media to grow the youth organization by exposing kids to the wide breadth of other hobbies supported in 4-H, Hampton said as he prodded his hog.
As Waymire judged cattle on their cleanliness and how well they were being steered, Baker said “the bleachers have been full at every show.” While the Custer Count Fair is small compared to some Idaho fairs, Baker said it receives all the support it needs.
Much of that support came later in the afternoon at the market animal sale. Before the grand champions were sold ahead of the other lambs, hogs and beef, a lamb donated by Hampton and wintered by Mike and Mati Winters was auctioned off.
Despite auctioneer JR Baker doing his best, no one wanted to take the meaty animal home. People did buy and give the lamb back several times, though. Eventually, the animal raised $7,575 for next year’s Tina McAffee Wojciechowski Memorial Scholarship.