Arts councils in Challis and Salmon received grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The Challis Arts Council was awarded a $2,877 public programs in the arts grant. The purpose of those grants is to provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations, according to Jocelyn Roberts with the arts commission.
The grants are designed to strengthen Idaho culturally and economically, she said.
“Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management and the public value of their work,” she said.
The Salmon Arts Council received an $8,100 arts education grant. Those grants provide funding for “activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists and community organizations,” Roberts said.
The grants are designed to support teaching and learning opportunities for students in grades pre-K through 12th.
In total, the state arts group awarded $544,000 to 77 entities in 24 communities. All the grants require some local matching funds.