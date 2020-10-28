Parents and kids gathered last Friday evening to paint and sculpt jack-o’-lanterns in preparation for Halloween
Sophie Elderidge, a Challis Elementary School student, wanted to re-create a smiling Jack Skelington from “The Nightmare before Christmas,” but mother Sarah Bill knew better.
“Put that down,” Bill said whenever Elderidge made a grab for the carving knife. “Let Uncle Teddy do it.” Uncle Teddy Anderson made a decent impression of the animated character, which was one of many twisted, smiling faces created in the event at the Masonic hall.
Mason Doug Hammond said he couldn’t be sure, but in the six or seven years the Masons have been inviting people to create jack-o-lanterns, this year seemed busier.
Many parents at the event said they were happy to learn the event was taking place after their children brought home flyers from school. Bruce Evans, who was there with his daughter Isabella, said it sounded like a fun way to get out of the house, a rare occurrence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
To help people from getting sick during the activity, the Masons and members of the Order of Eastern Star took precautions seriously. Everyone had their temperature checked at the door after they sanitized their hands. Face coverings were encouraged.
Eastern Star member Dolores Ivie said despite the increased precautions this year they had a better turnout than expected.