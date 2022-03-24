Performers in the recent production of Alice in Wonderland included lobsters ,front, Matthias Patten, Eliza Banks, Zoey Perrine, Jessa Burk, Ella Banks and Madi Nielsen. In the back are Julia Walsh, with the Missoula Children’s Theatre, Lilly Stebbins as Alice Tall, Julia Banks as gryphon and Kade Beason as mock turtle.
Bella Evans played Humpty Dumpty and Madeline Smith was Alice Small in the recent Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Alice in Wonderland.
Stephanie Strand photo
Three Challis children split the lead role in the recent performance of Alice in Wonderland.
Abi Laws, Lilly Stebbins and Madeline Smith all played Alice in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production.
Other featured performers included Kennedi Applegate as Margaret, Alden Stewart as the King of Hearts, Garrison Applegate as the Knave of Hearts, Aurora Sunday as the Queen of Hearts, Trinity Beason as the mad hatter, Cheyenne Beason as the March hare and Emily Bryant as the dormouse.
Taycey Runnels was the duchess, Taylor Stewart was the cook, Julia Banks was the gryphon. Kade Beason was the mock turtle and Bella Evans played Humpty Dumpty.
Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee were played by Taylee Skaar and Abria Thayn. Kenzie Tappan and Athena Reese played the fish and the frog. The Cheshire cats were played by Paityn Thurber, Quincy Laughlin and Magdalena Savage.
Appearing as the caterpillar were Tenalee Garpestad, Emily Stebbins, Peyton Runnels, Emarie Thayn and Kayla Stebbin.
Evan Bryant, Owen Thayn, Chloe Bates, McKay Banks, Rachel Sugden, Kamden Beason, Abraham Foster, Makiah Kivi and Ben Burk played the cards. And finally, Eliza Banks, Ella Banks, Matthias Patten, Emmaree Skaar, Madi Nielsen, Jessa Burk, Zoey Perrine, Penelope Cahoon, Caleb Nielsen and Sofi DeFranco performed the roles of the lobsters.