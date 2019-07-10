Two mainstays of Main street in Challis recently recently retired, but that doesn’t mean the businesses where they worked are in any danger of closing.
Nor will the community lose Eileen Hardy and Joe Johnson who are staying in Challis.
Hardy hung up her hat as Farm Bureau Insurance agent after a quarter century and the torch was passed to her successor, Jolene Zollinger, effective June 3. Zollinger and husband Bret operate a ranch north of Mackay, so she knows something about agriculture and farm and ranch insurance.
Johnson put away his tools and pencils at Allied Builders Supply but is still a big part of the building industry as he puts his construction skills to use remodeling his home on Apex Lane.
Hardy was pleased to see half a dozen of the Farm Bureau family, as she calls her colleagues, come to Challis for her retirement party on May 31. Dennis Reilly, a retired agent from Idaho Falls, hired Hardy on Sept. 1, 1994. She had a family member in the hospital at the time and couldn’t start work right away, but Reilly said the job would be waiting for her, Hardy recalls.
“I learned from him the old way how to be a good insurance agent.
“It was a job that I enjoyed, and I already miss it,” Hardy said. The hard part of the insurance business is working with families after a loved one is killed in an accident or a family home has burned to the ground. “You bond with those families, you just do,” Hardy said. “As an agent you almost become part of the families. You become friends.”
It wasn’t just a day job. She was always on call whenever an insurance emergency happened.
“It’s not just about insurance or a commission. It’s about taking care of these families,” Hardy said.
After almost 20 years at Allied, Johnson is more or less taking a busman’s holiday as he re-roofs and does other projects at home.
Johnson and his wife moved to Challis in 1994 after visiting her parents and falling in love with the place. The third visit was the charm, and Joe and Donna moved here from Casper, Wyoming, to raise their son and daughter in a smaller, safer place.
Johnson worked for the Bear Track Mine near Salmon and the Thompson Creek Mine near Clayton, building the mill and putting his construction skills as a carpenter, plumber, welder and jack-of-all-trades to good use. After a schedule change at Thompson Creek, he started looking around and found out Jim Harwood was retiring from Allied. Bill McCurdy hired Johnson to succeed Harwood.
Johnson looks younger than his 66 years. When he announced his retirement, McCurdy and others looked at him strangely. “I said, ‘Don’t you know I’m an old guy?’” Johnson said.
When Johnson started at Allied, he was a “yard guy” and truck driver for four years. He and son Adam ran the yard together for a time.
“You should be inside helping people with their projects,” people began telling Johnson.
Johnson is a custom woodworker and has plenty of knowledge to share. He made the switch to helping people inside and stayed there.
“I loved it,” Johnson said of his job. “I didn’t know much about woodwork” at first, but learned by building tables, cabinets, log beds and more. “I’ve done lots of woodwork. If there’s a way to mess it up, I did it. Then I figured out how to fix it, too.
“I’ve helped a lot of people,” he said. “My favorite part of the job is helping people.”
Besides remodeling his house, Johnson plans to keep busy in retirement. In the past he’s made Native American-inspired western art of all kinds, from drawings to a buckskin dress. A woman bought the dress and wore it as a wedding dress.