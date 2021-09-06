Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Mackay Free Barbecue Secretary Jim McKelvey said he and committee members plan to go through about 1,800 pounds of top sirloin beef Saturday, Sept. 18 at Tourist Park during the annual community barbecue.
McKelvey said barbecue committee members expect about 3,000 people to get a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tourist Park is a great setting to eat barbecue and listen to music, he said.
Committee President Randy Ivie and volunteers will begin prepping the meat the night before so it can be slow roasted in the park’s brick oven.
Besides food and music, a horseshoe tournament is planned. Scott Colson is running the tourney. People can register at the barbecue or call him at 208-477-6774 to register early.
Vendors also set up at the barbecue, McKelvey said. This year each Mackay High School’s class plans to sell sweets and treats as fundraisers. Other nonprofit groups are expected to sell wares to raise money for their efforts, too.
“It’s a good day for raising money,” McKelvey said.
Organizers are still taking the coronavirus pandemic into account at the event, he said. Masks won’t be required, but there will be signs that encourage people to be safe and spread out, McKelvey said.