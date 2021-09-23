Attendance was lower at this year’s Mackay Free Barbecue than the 2019 community event, but the gathering still created a line of hungry people who waited their turn to load up on food.
As she waited in line for a sandwich made from some of the 1,800 pounds of beef that volunteers roasted for the event, Allison Huerta of Pocatello said “this is something I look forward to every year.” Her husband, Lost Rivers Medical Center CEO Brad Huerta, eventually joined her to snap up sandwiches to take back to the community health workers staffing the medical center’s booth at the barbecue. Along with lip balm and small bottles of sunscreen, Lost Rivers personnel offered free blood pressure checks and body mass index scans to visitors.
Allison observed there weren’t as many booths and vendors this year compared to some past barbecues.
Fewer vendors meant people flooded the booths filled with sweet treats provided by Mackay High School students and South Custer Historical Society members.
While he chopped beef for the free sandwiches, volunteer Ken Day said volunteers cooked less beef this year, than some past years. Day said volunteers typically roast 2,300 pounds in the brick oven at Tourist Park for the event. In spite of cooking 500 fewer pounds, Day and his associates still had plenty of roast beef left over at the end of the barbecue to sell or keep for themselves.
The beef was cooked overnight, wrapped in cheesecloth to help seasoning stay on, since the meat breaks down during the cooking process.
If the beef wasn’t enough for diners, they could visit one of the snack booths in the park. Mackay High School senior Caleb Hampton kept busy manning his family’s cotton candy machine. Hampton joined his classmates to raise money for their graduation. Hampton said his contribution was finding fun flavors of cotton candy and spinning them into bundles. Green apple flavor was selling the best at the barbecue, Hampton said, but he spun plenty of the classic flavor as well. He contemplated getting bacon flavor for the barbecue, but didn’t want it mixing in with the sweeter flavors he put through his machine.
According to Hampton and barbecue volunteer Mati Winters, high schoolers missed the barbecue more than most other people last year. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus, which meant Hampton and his fellow students missed one of their bigger opportunities to raise money together.
This year, each Mackay class from 7th to 12th grades had a fund-raising booth at the barbecue.
Glad to have the barbecue back this year, Winters said it has been a tradition in Mackay to have a community get-together when summer ends.
Part of what makes the barbecue fun is the established traditions people can look forward to, such as the free beef sandwiches and what Winters called “barbecue cowboy coffee.”
“Free beef and free coffee” was the original promise of the barbecue, according to Winters. While other volunteers cooked the meat, Winters said Mackay Community Church members started cold brewing ground coffee in clean socks the night before the meal was served. No one knows why the coffee has to be cold brewed in socks, Winters said, just that the next morning the socks need to be removed and the brew has to be reheated before being served. That’s how they did it at past barbecues, and Winters said that’s how they want to do it next year.