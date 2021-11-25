With so many booths and vendors they spilled out of the Mackay High School gym and into the hallway, Mackay FFA members and volunteers outdid themselves at this year’s Christmas bazaar.
As he sat behind the table for entry into the multiple raffles held at Saturday’s bazaar, FFA member and high school junior Eric Estrada said this was the first bazaar he’s worked. Foot traffic was heavy, he said.
Estrada admitted it was a disappointment to cancel last year’s bazaar because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His fellow freshman club member Evan Stavast, who sold soda and helped out at the loaded potato and hot dog bar, agreed. The FFA members said the bazaar is a way for them to raise funds and give exposure to local entrepreneurs and crafters. Some bazaar vendors are regular FFA supporters, which is why Estrada said “it sucked last year” to not support them back.
Mackay FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven said the club took over the bazaar in 2019 from the South Custer Historical Society partly because they wanted to expose people to what members have been doing in the shop, along with making money for themselves and vendors.
This year he and AJ Perez, 16, showed off the high school’s Glowforge, a 3D printer they used to etch names into wood knife handles and Christmas tree ornaments they designed.
Van Leuven began making ornaments last year to raise funds in place of the bazaar. As with last year’s batch, Van Leuven said he and FFA members couldn’t help but make a funny pun about the pandemic.
“If you’re going to print the words ‘herd immunity’ on something,” do it on leather, according to Van Leuven.
Perez said the bazaar is also an opportunity for FFA members and locals to showcase their creative sides. Perez said he enjoys learning how to create with the 3D printer because while it requires digital design knowledge, he ends up with a tangible product.
Eliana Cecil of Mackay, 14, said similar things about the sourdough bread and sweets she made for the bazaar. Cecil and her family sold homemade treats, toy guns and crocheted scarfs. Eliana’s father, Jesse, said it was the first time their family sold items at the bazaar. Even though they were selling the fruits of their labor for profit, Jesse said his family spent time together making things is what mattered.
As Eliana and her father made good business off people wandering through the bazaar, her brother George provided information at the American Legion booth. The Mackay senior recently got back from Boys Nation, an event hosted by the national organization where two Idaho boys travel to Washington D.C., and learn about the legislative process.
As he took a break from passing out pamphlets, George agreed with his classmates in FFA about the importance of the bazaar. Whether people come in specifically to Christmas shop or just to wander, George said it gives organizations like the American Legion an opportunity to share their information.