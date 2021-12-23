Even though temperatures dropped into the teens last Saturday night in Mackay, people still came out for the town's Winterfest, which featured some changes this year.
Karen Hames, co-chairman of the Winterfest committee, said everything was moved outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled last year's festivities. Hames admitted they weren't expecting the extreme cold and snow, but she said it was nice in a strange way. You can't celebrate a winter holiday like Christmas without snow, Hames pointed out.
Kids visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a shelter at Kids' Park. To set the ambiance, a corner of the shelter was decorated with a mock fireplace and Christmas wallpaper. According to Hames, the credit for cleaning up and decorating the shelter goes to committee members Richard and Shelley Mangum. The work they and other committee members did was invaluable, Hames said, since it is a team effort to put on Winterfest.
Hames said her primary responsibility was the parade that preceded the sit-down with Santa and his wife. As parade entries rolled down Main after the sun went down, emcee Patrick Seefried shouted out who entered them. Even though most people watched the parade from the warmth of their autos, cheers could still be heard as the colorful procession went down Main, circled back to the highway, turned and ended at Kids' Park.
Once at Kids' Park people were able to warm up with hot chocolate, hot dogs and hot fire pits. After kids had their time with Santa, Mayor Wayne Olsen lit the Christmas tree. Before he led the countdown, Olsen thanked the Winterfest committee for putting on the event. Once the tree was lit, Mackay Elementary School students grouped together and sang a couple of Christmas songs, led by music teacher Michelle Peterson.
For next year's Winterfest, Hames said they'll probably bring some of it back inside. It was fun holding the event outdoors with snow on the ground, she said, but the cold forced most people indoors after the elementary students sang. People were in such a rush to get warm that Kids' Park was empty before Ms. Claus, played by Cheryl Benner, had a chance to read "Twas a Night Before Christmas."
Before everyone left, Santa reported on what presents he is supposed to bring to Mackay. Played by Walt Hamby, Santa said a lot of kids asked for puppies and dolls. As he sat in the park shelter, surrounded by Christmas décor, Hamby said he appreciated the work committee member put into Winterfest after taking a year off.