Eight Mackay Girl Scout Troop 165 members were joined by five chaperones for a road trip to go ice skating in Challis on Jan. 5
Scouts Vivianna and Emma Guerrero, Alyssa and Trista Hawley, Mariah Johnson, Lori Rowberry and Jennifer and JoAnn Schaefer enjoyed the ice skating day hosted by Challis Masons and Eastern Star members. The girls had hot chocolate, snacks and hot dogs roasted over the fire pit.
It was the first time many of the girls had ever skated, according to scout volunteer Jarrie Schaefer.
“We spent four hours playing on the ice and had a fantastic time,” Schaefer said.
After skating, the girls returned to Mackay where they hosted their families for a bridging ceremony. Bridging is when the girls receive their badges, sashes and cookie sale awards.
Pizza and punch were served. Family members headed out and the scouts held a slumber party at the Masonic Lodge in Mackay. More snacks were served and the girls enjoyed games and videos.