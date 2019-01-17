Members of Mackay Girl Scout Troop 165 gathered earlier this month for an ice skating trip to Challis. After returning to Mackay that evening, they conducted an awards ceremony and enjoyed a slumber party. Pictured are Lori Rowberry, Jennifer Schaefer, Mariah Johnson, Emma Guerrero, Viviana Guerrero, Alyssa Hawley, JoAnn Schaefer and Trista Hawley.