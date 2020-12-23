Saving Mackay’s first jailhouse from the fires of retirement, South Custer Historical Society members plan to touch up the historic building and put it on display.
“It was gonna be burned because it was sitting on a farmer’s field,” Mick Hoover said. Hoover is the Lost Rivers Museum curator and a member of the historical society. “It had been used for storage, but it was in the way of some irrigation work.”
Instead of lighting it on fire, the farmer contacted historical society members and said if they wanted the structure, they could come and get it. Hoover said that was difficult, but they managed to move the building and put it behind the Mackay cigar store on Main Street, which is another historic building society members are restoring.
Tracing it as far back as 1903, Hoover said the jailhouse originally sat on the north side of Main Street. The solidly built structure has four cells, all without electricity, and an attached outhouse that could be locked from the outside.
“There’s no window on that door,” Hoover said, referring to the outhouse,” so when you’re in there it’s pitch black.”
Sometime in the 1950s the building was condemned partly because the jailhouse went through three documented fires in its time. One was a chimney fire, Hoover said, but the other two were set by inmates locked in the wooden building.
“Which doesn’t make much sense, you know?” Hoover said.
After it was condemned, the farmer’s family purchased it. Now that it’s in the hands of the society, Hoover said it’ll become a “static display where people can walk through and see how it was.”
The building won’t be ready for the public for a while. There’s extensive fire damage to the roof and trusses, which necessitates a new roof. Hoover said he and other board members want a period-correct roof, which will add time to the replacement effort. Beyond that, and a new coat of paint, Hoover said they won’t do too much else to the building.
“We’ll clean it up, but we don’t want to make it look like a doctor’s office,” Hoover said.
Continued work on the cigar store means volunteers can’t dedicate all of their time to the jail project. Society members began restoring the 120-year-old cigar store in 2018. The original neon sign has been restored and is ready to be installed, but restoration of the original, stained glass windows isn’t finished. Hoover said society members are committed to completing that work, along with more interior work, a new coat of paint and the installation of the iconic clock this spring.
Hoping to start work on both the jail and cigar store as soon as the weather warms, Hoover said the finished projects will be worth the wait.