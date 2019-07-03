The parade held every year as part of the Mackay Rodeo drew 23 entries this year, according to parade co-organizer Penny Wall
Winners in the June 22 parade during the Mackay rodeo included:
n Best overall — White Knob Motel and RV Park
n Best organization — First, Mackay American Legion; second, South Custer Historical Society with Mick Hoover’s1961 Dodge Power Wagon
n Best commercial — First, Perk’s Bar with Howard Baker’s 1937 Chevrolet; second, Sammy’s Mini Mart, an ATV driven by Julian Winn with Kinsley Palmer and dog Penny throwing candy
n Best old car — First, Randy Vaden’s 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner; second, Gerry and Marlene Geil’s 1977 MG
n Best old truck — Ray Tea’s 1971 Chevy Cheyenne
n Most unique — Leonard Wall’s 1941 Army Halftrack
n Best novelty — First, Salmon River Shrine Club’s Tin Lizzies; second, Richard Mangun’s Mackay Minion outhouse
n Best kids’ float — Burger Time, pulled by a vintage tractor