Mackay High School senior Chase Green said it was an easy conversation when he told his parents he didn’t want to go to college.
Not wanting to waste time, Green plans to immediately begin working as a video and online content editor after he graduates from high school this Monday. The important part for his parents was that he had a plan for his future, something Green’s been working on since he was 13.
Green started playing around with video in junior high as a hobby, but during the past five years the hobby grew into editing content for YouTube personalities and social media influencers. Green gets paid for the self-taught work, which helped him realize that editing could be a profession, not just a passion.
Green said his hometown gave him the room he needed to explore his passions. Because Mackay High School doesn’t have a huge number of students, Green had opportunities to be involved in many organizations. Green is a four-year FFA member, including holding the post of chapter president this year, and he played basketball and football for the Miners.
Looking back on his senior year, Green spoke honestly about the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sucked, obviously,” he said, because of the unpredictable nature of face-to-face learning in a pandemic. When the pandemic began in spring 2020, Green said he actually liked online learning. It gave him more time to devote to editing videos and freed him up to take a trip to Dallas. There, Green has a job lined up editing content for several YouTube channels associated with golf and the Professional Golfers’ Association.
All that freedom changed with the return of face-to-face learning his senior year. There were several COVID-19 outbreaks in the Mackay district during the school year, and Green said no one was immune to their effects. Green counted three times he had to quarantine while participating in sports, once during football season and twice while playing basketball.
While it was frustrating, Green said at least now people are better educated about the coronavirus and its effects. Green thinks things will get progressively better as people continue to learn how to live with the virus.
While he’s anxious to no longer be a student, Green will miss some things about going to school in Mackay. He suspects he’ll miss sports the most. While he briefly considered trying to play college basketball he realized that would get in the way of his ultimate goal.
Green’s advice to Mackay underclassmen is to keep their options open. College isn’t for everyone, but Green said a lot of young people get pressured into going. It works out for a lot of them, but for some, it’s a waste of time and money.
Glad that he has the opportunity to go “straight into it” with his editing job in Dallas, Green is excited. Video editing is the kind of job that’s enjoyable because it combines work with art, he said. Because Green already has five years of experience to draw on, it’s also a job he knows he can do well.