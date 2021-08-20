An EZ sander is helping Mackay welding students prepare for jobs after high school.
A $15,500 grant from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education paid for the sander and associated equipment, Mackay ag teacher Trent Van Leuven said.
“This is something shops everywhere are trying to get,” Van Leuven said of the sander. Now students don’t have to spend 45 minutes working with an angle grinder to polish off mill scale from the hot-rolled steel they work with, he said.
The grant came from Building Idaho’s Future, an initiative by Gov. Brad Little to increase Idaho’s skilled workforce. Statewide, $3.5 million was distributed to school districts through the state’s Division of Career Technical Education.
According to Van Leuven, ranchers, Forest Service personnel and other groups who work with his welding students have trouble finding skilled welders and fabricators who know how to use modern equipment.
Idaho is experiencing a lack of skilled trade workers, CTE Director of Program Services Adrian San Miguel said.
When school officials applied for the state grants, San Miguel said they were asked to detail the specific needs in their communities. This was part of the decision-making process when divvying up the funds, San Miguel said, and is why they were willing to help out the Mackay district with new welding and fabricating tools.
As new technologies and industries emerge, San Miguel said it is important that future Idaho workers understand and utilize them. That goes for everything from traditional mechanical work to information technologies, he said.
By purchasing the sander, along with a filtration system, four laptops, a metal brake and a spot welder, Van Leuven said he intends to train students for the type of work they would do at welding and fabrication shops or before they move on to postsecondary education.
To do so, students need to use the equipment they’ll see in professional settings, which is where Van Leuven said new tools like the sander come in. Not only will it help his students complete projects more efficiently, but it will give them experience with a tool they will most likely use as skilled professionals.