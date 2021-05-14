According to Mackay High School’s 2021 valedictorian Riley Moore, everyone has their art, and for her it’s cosmetology.
Particularly fond of working on hair, Moore plans to attend Idaho State University and take the two-year cosmetology program followed by getting an associate’s degree in business.
Excited about her future and her May 17 graduation, Moore admitted it was more difficult to get to this point than she originally expected. Although Moore navigated the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020 well, her last full year of school was riddled with complications. An avid athlete who competed in volleyball, basketball and track, Moore said what the pandemic did to the Mackay sports program affected her the most.
Missing out on track season her junior year wasn’t fun, but Moore said the pandemic provided some unexpected benefits. Instead of competing at track meets, Moore spent her weekends hunting and camping with family. As for being forced into online learning, Moore said she preferred it in some ways. Working from home allowed her to finish her school work in the morning and then help around her family’s farm.
Things became more difficult her senior year. Because in-person education resumed, Moore said sports and learning became more unpredictable as she and her fellow students bounced between online and in-person environments due to COVID-19 exposures.
Moore had to quarantine twice during volleyball season, which shortened the time she got to spend with her friends on the court. It was disappointing because having fun with her teammates on trips and during practices were some of the most memorable parts of her high school experience.
On top of that, COVID-19 regulations put more pressure on both student athletes and Mackay community members to be on their best behavior during games, Moore said.
“You had to make sure you were wearing a mask on the bench,” Moore said, referring to one of the rules Mackay school trustees approved in the athletics response plan to the coronavirus. Other schools where Mackay competed implemented similar rules, and Moore said the penalty for breaking the regulations could be as severe as the dismissal of the whole team.
However, Moore said she, her fellow student athletes and their parents adapted and were able to keep sports going for the most part. The Mackay community has always been supportive of high school activities, which is one of the reasons Moore loves the town she’s lived in since she was 4.
Moore will have to keep adapting as she heads to college. Because her future career involves a lot of close, physical contact between the cosmetologist and the customer, Moore is unsure how her education will look at ISU if COVID-19 regulations are still in place. She’ll be able to do the classroom work online if need be, but at some point she’s going to have to practice on real hair.
Yet, she’s optimistic. She’s wanted to work on people’s hair since she started with her own in the fourth grade by watching YouTube videos. Moore is confident she will be successful once she leaves Mackay High School.