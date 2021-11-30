Between Mackay’s refurbished Christmas light decorations, the lighted clock and sign outside the Clock Cigar Store and decorated trees, there will be plenty of small city bright lights this holiday season.
Greg Blackwell, the Mackay City Council member in charge of parks and recreation, said Christmas lights and decorations will go up sometime after city workers have recovered from their Thanksgiving feasts. The display includes lamppost decorations that Mayor Wayne Olsen and his wife Shirley spruced up with new lights, Blackwell said.
Mackay High School students will decorate trees along U.S. Highway 93 near the Mackay Airport, Blackwell said. According to Principal Steph Fullmer, Blackwell contacted her and “thought it would be fun to involve us” in beautifying the town. Fullmer said they’re still working out the details, including whether it will be a competition between classes or if student council members will lead the effort. Blackwell confirmed the high school students who participate in the project will be rewarded with free pizza.
One person who’s excited to see Mackay light up at night is Mick Hoover, curator for the Lost River Museum. Hoover said he looked forward to the town’s Christmas lights combining with the museum’s Cigar Store lights to reflect off fallen snow.
Part of the light display will be the clock outside the Cigar Store and a neon sign on the front of the store that is lit up nightly.