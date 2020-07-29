The annual Idaho rally of the Christian Motorcycle Association is scheduled in Challis this week.
The event runs Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 at Living Waters Ranch. It’s open to the public, according to Idaho State CMA Coordinator Thomas Hammond.
Self-guided rides, on and off-road, with a photo scavenger hunt, are planned for Saturday. Low-speed motorcycle games and other family games are planned from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A praise and worship service is scheduled each evening at 6:20. The evenings will be capped off with campfires, s’mores and biscuits on sticks.
People don’t need motorcycles or ATVs to participate, but visitors are welcome to bring their machines if they have them, Hammond said.
For more information, contact Hammond at idahocma@gmail.com or 208-403-1007.