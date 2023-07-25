library director 7.13
Lindsay Russell was hired in May as the new director of the Challis Public Library.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

After volunteering at the Challis Public Library for several months, Lindsay Russell said when the library director position came open it seemed logical for her to apply for the job.

It worked out. Russell was hired in May to replace Becky Mitchell who was the part-time library director for years and was paid about $8,000 a year. Russell is a full-time city employee hired at $14.35 an hour.


