After volunteering at the Challis Public Library for several months, Lindsay Russell said when the library director position came open it seemed logical for her to apply for the job.
It worked out. Russell was hired in May to replace Becky Mitchell who was the part-time library director for years and was paid about $8,000 a year. Russell is a full-time city employee hired at $14.35 an hour.
When her husband got a job at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park they moved to Challis with their daughter and Russell began volunteering at the library. Russell grew up in Idaho Falls and studied politics and economics at Albertson College, now the College of Idaho. She said she worked for former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter doing policy work and worked on policy matters for various nonprofit entities in Washington, D.C., for 15 years.
"I've always had a passion for public policy and education," she said. Russell wants to ensure that the library and the city are "working hand in hand and working transparently."
Her No. 1 goal is to provide the most resources possible to library patrons. "We need to provide resources they can't find anywhere else in town." The library does some of that. Mitchell secured grant funds to pay to install a private space in the library where people can have telehealth appointments. It can be used for any type of video chat, Russell said. While it's been at the library for more than six months and stories about its availability have been published in the Messenger, it's not getting much use, Russell said.
Providing for people has led to the library ordering more large-print books, too. The library continues to have a booth at the Challis farmers' market where children can get a free book each week.
A staffer from the Idaho Labor Department is at the Challis Library every Tuesday available to help people who are job hunting. Russell wants to partner with the labor department on programs to teach people how to prepare a résumé and other job-seeking skills.
She'd like to work with Veterans Affairs to find ways to help more veterans with their needs.
The laundromat library, which was funded with a grant that Mitchell secured, has been relocated inside the Lemhi Valley Social Services office after an ownership change at the laundromat.
The Challis Library is part of three library consortiums, which expands its interlibrary loan options tremendously, she said. "If we don't have it, that doesn't mean we can't find it," Russell said. "We want people to come ask us." Currently a patron has to pay the shipping costs to borrow a book from another library through interlibrary loan, which averages $4. But Russell is applying for a grant that would cover that cost, if the library receives it.
Russell wants to find ways to attract more young adults and senior citizens to the library.
Grants that have paid for STEM education programs for children and covered the costs for the library to be open six days a week have expired. She is working to find more grants to continue the STEM program. But the library is now closed on Sundays and Mondays. It's open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Russell plans to try multiple promotional programs "to see what works."
"We are constantly striving to provide the resources Challis needs," she said. "Just ask us. People would be surprised at what we have."
