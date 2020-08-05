When she first learned her husband bought an electrical company without telling her, Challis resident Keasha Arneson said her response was a mix of anxiety and enthusiasm.
“At least, I tried to make it sound enthusiastic,” she said.
However, the new co-owner of 7C Electric couldn’t deny that she and her husband, Cory, have managed to keep a full calendar of work since they bought the company earlier this year.
“We’ve been slammed since early spring and we’re on track to keep that up,” Cory said as he installed new electrical outlets at the Custer County Courthouse.
Cory bought the Challis business from his boss of four years, Glenn Robinson. Robinson initially had another buyer lined up, but Cory said that offer fell through. So Robinson went to his workers and asked if anyone was willing to take the company off his hands.
“I was the only one who said yeah,” Cory said.
Keasha said her first concern was their lack of experience running a small business. They determined she would be the company president while Cory works in the field. Keasha said at the beginning the paperwork was more difficult than she expected, but as she learns more about business management, it’s becoming easier.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Keasha said.
Her second biggest concern was the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. Keasha acknowledged that it may not have been the most ideal time to start a small business. Cory kept his eye on the pandemic and said “when it first started, we were concerned.”
However, besides a few postponements, the Arnesons said business is looking good. The only noticeable way the virus has affected their business, according to Cory, is on the rare occasion a client asks that he and his apprentice, Lance Lamb, wear face coverings inside their homes.
Both Cory and Keasha think starting a business at this point is a bit risky, but they said it’s a risk worth taking. 7C Electric represents an opportunity for them to support their community and to do it their own way, Keasha said.
That mentality comes out in the name of the company. “Neither one of us is a Robinson,” Keasha said, so they needed a new name. And Cory said he wanted something that reflected his commitment to the area where he works and lives. It occurred to them that simply calling the business 7C Electric not only tells people the area they service, Keasha said, but it also shows customers their dedication to that area.