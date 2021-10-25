New restrooms planned for Mackay parks By The Messenger Oct 25, 2021 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The bathrooms in Mackay Tank Park and Kids' Park in Mackay will be replaced next spring by Kelvin Krosch and his K Squared Construction company.Krosch said his company will handle everything from design to installation at no cost to the city. City officials just need to determine what they want the facilities to include. "It just needs to be done," Krosch said. "I take my kids to those parks all the time and the restrooms are pretty bad." Krosch wants Mackay to look good for visitors. He's noticed increased use at the parks lately and he wants to make sure the parks' bathrooms can handle more demand.Mackay Councilman Greg Blackwell, who oversees parks and recreation issues, thanked Krosch and acknowledged the bathrooms' poor shape. "They're definitely bad," he said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelvin Krosch K Squared Construction Mackay City Council Restrooms Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Body found in vehicle submerged in Idaho's Fernan Lake Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and to Host ... It's the Law: When a parent passes away with no will CONNELLY: County’s new conservation officer introduced Studying sturgeon: Biologists have giant questions about monster fish in upper Snake River Opinion: Innovative career technical charter school coming to Idaho Falls Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Gem State divided: Where political polarization is taking us Athira Pharma Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 ACT-AD Trial Evaluating ATH-1017 ... Hank Oliver O'Dowd Ankeny Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.