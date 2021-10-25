The bathrooms in Mackay Tank Park and Kids' Park in Mackay will be replaced next spring by Kelvin Krosch and his K Squared Construction company.

Krosch said his company will handle everything from design to installation at no cost to the city. City officials just need to determine what they want the facilities to include. 

"It just needs to be done," Krosch said. "I take my kids to those parks all the time and the restrooms are pretty bad."

Krosch wants Mackay to look good for visitors. He's noticed increased use at the parks lately and he wants to make sure the parks' bathrooms can handle more demand.

Mackay Councilman Greg Blackwell, who oversees parks and recreation issues, thanked Krosch and acknowledged the bathrooms' poor shape. "They're definitely bad," he said.

