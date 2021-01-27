It’ll be a tight finish, but Ken Armstrong, one of the project managers behind the construction of the new, $5 million Nep And Mary Ellen Lynch Center at Salmon High School, said the new gym could be ready by graduation.
“If we’re allowed to congregate, then we’ll have graduation in there,” Armstrong said, referring to coronavirus restrictions.
The facility will feature two full-size basketball courts in its main gym. An auxiliary gym with multiple functions is also part of the complex, along with a weightlifting room with a cardio area and a wrestling room. Armstrong and Salmon Schools Superintendent Chris Born said the facility will benefit not only Salmon students, but the community.
“It’ll belong to the school, but it won’t just be a school facility,” Born said. “Everybody will have their moment in the sun with it.” Armstrong said the facility can be a site for everything from car shows to pickleball games.
Armstrong said the majority of the exterior work is finished and work has moved moved inside. He’s impressed by the number of volunteers and donations the project has drawn. “Every penny has been donated money,” he said, and many of the construction workers are volunteering their time.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing, so I said I would be happy to donate my time to help run the project,” Armstrong, a retired contractor, said.
Donations have ranged from $50 to $100,000, Armstrong said. One person gave $70,000 toward an audio and sound system. This is indictive of Salmon residents’ attitude toward the center, Armstrong said, and shows how much they want it completed.
The project has progressed well for the most part, Armstrong said, but slight delays associated with the pandemic halted construction at times. Delivery of the steel building was delayed. That was donated by R&M Steel Company in Caldwell. It arrived later than expected, but according to Armstrong, “when something’s free, you just wait patiently.”
This center has been needed for a long time, Born said. When the Salmon middle school gym was closed several years ago, students had to start sharing the high school gym. This meant early-morning practices and shortened practice schedules. That discouraged some students from participating, Born said.
The facility would not have been possible without its namesake, Born and Armstrong said. Nep Lynch got the ball rolling with a $2.5 million donation last March. A longtime Salmon resident and community supporter, Lynch said he wanted to give back to the school district that educated his family.
“Nep is such a neat fella,” Armstrong said.