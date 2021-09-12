Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
When she began her law enforcement career about a month ago, Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Theresa Marshall had certain expectations.
So far she’s had a few surprises. Marshall, 35, said she didn’t realize she’d be handling so much paperwork, but she is. She also expected the drivers she’s pulled over to be more aggressive, but they aren’t.
Marshall is anxious to learn as much as she can in her first law enforcement position. That’s an advantage of working in Custer County, she said. Her coworkers have been “super helpful” in showing her how to do her job which has smoothed the transition of working as a tattoo artist for about 10 years to a sheriff’s deputy.
Working in Bozeman, Montana, before moving to Idaho, Marshall knew what she was getting herself into working for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Being one of nine deputies in a county that extends nearly 5,000 square miles is a difficult job, but it’s one she wants. She tried to be a law enforcement officer in Montana, but many experienced veterans there had similar ambitions. She applied to agencies in Idaho as well, which is how she found herself in Custer County.
“I want to help people, keep them safe and just get along,” Marshall said.
Replacing Matt Williams as one of two deputies posted in Mackay, Marshall said she likes the “cute little town.” It reminds of her of some of the places she grew up in traveling with her dad, who was in the Army, and her mom, who worked in the Air Force and then the Navy.
Marshall reported her initial experiences on the job have ranged from neutral to positive. When she wears her uniform in public, people are helpful, courteous and friendly, or “they do their best to completely ignore me.” Taking no offense, she knows it’s part of the job.