Custer County Sheriff Deputy Trevor Downey has been in law enforcement for about a month, and he said he’s glad he gets to start this new phase of his life here.
“I definitely like the rural feel,” Downey said.
Before joining the sheriff’s office, Downey spent time as a forest firefighter and in the Army. He comes from a law enforcement family, so Downey said becoming a law enforcement officer was something that was always on his mind.
“On emergency calls, who gets there first?” the 33-year-old deputy asked rhetorically. “Cops do. I thought I could help people more if I got there quicker.”
Downey said what motivates him to be a good deputy is the realization that in people’s worst moments, a good police officer can be a saving grace. Not wanting to be “someone looking to write tickets,” Downey said he believes the best way to police a community is to be part of it.
Downey hasn’t spent much time in Custer County, but he said bouncing between Mackay and Challis has shown him enough to understand what people respond to here.
While he likes the rural atmosphere in the county, Downey acknowledged it comes with certain challenges. In remote areas, people expect deputies to fill multiple roles as emergency responders, Downey said, and it can be hard to react to situations due to their remoteness in places like Custer.
“I’m well aware of the risks and challenges,” Downey said.
One situation Downey responded to recently reminded him how hard it can be to react to emergencies in rural areas. On Aug. 16, Downey, along with Deputy Shade Rosenkrance, responded to a report of a forest fire near Muldoon Canyon, about 20 miles southwest of Mackay. Downey assisted in evacuating campers from the area while forest firefighters held the fire back.
Everyone got out safely, but Downey said it was a lesson in how a rural deputy needs to be ready for anything, and ready to go anywhere, at all times.
Despite the early trial by fire, Downey said he’s committed to the job. He said his goal in life is to help others at their worst times, so he thinks he found his niche.