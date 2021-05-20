Three years ago the idea of graduating a year early never crossed Valerie Moen’s mind.
But, that is exactly what’s happening for the Challis High School senior, after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated her education.
Not one to waste time, 17-year-old Moen says she liked learning online a year ago when schools closed during the pandemic. While it required more effort by students to participate, it made the overall learning process faster, she found. Moen realized she could get all her school work done in the mornings and then either help around her parents’ ranch or relax by drawing, reading and riding her horse Gypsy.
“I like working at my own pace,” Moen said. “Mostly I like to teach myself.”
While studying from home Moen discovered if she took her senior seminar and a couple of history classes in the summer of 2020, which would have been before the start of her junior year, combined with dual enrollment classes, she could graduate a year early. It was difficult, especially with the pandemic making her last year of high school more challenging, but she made her goal. Moen said she’s always been good at self motivation.
This summer she plans to travel and visit family before heading to Pocatello to attend Idaho State University and study dental hygiene. Moen’s interest in dental hygiene was piqued when she job-shadowed at Pine Creek Dental in Salmon for her senior project.
She likes to challenge herself in multiple ways, and that’s led to a focus on horses and art. As she petted her horse Gypsy with one hand and held the reins with the other, Moen said horses have individual personalities. That means it can take time and effort to work with the animal to get it to trust a rider.
Moen finds art challenges her in a different way. Art is about having the patience to make the piece right, and compared to riding, it is a more mellow, fun way to push herself, Moen said.
Moen got into art via her older sister, Rebecca Varney. The sisters were in 4-H together, with Varney teaching art and Moen learning. Varney, who’s 11 years older than Moen, was also active in FFA, and according to Moen was instrumental in getting her to join the club. Finishing off her high school experience as FFA vice president and a 4-H leader, Moen said they will be fun memories she’ll retain once she leaves Challis.
Although she described herself as being antisocial, Moen said the things she’ll remember most about her time at Challis High will be time spent with friends. There are little moments that are worth more to her than the classic high school experiences like dances and athletic events.
Believing the education she received in Challis was adequate and that her overall time in school was worthwhile, Moen still admitted high school was “not my scene.” Eager to go onto bigger and better things, Moen said one of the nice things about remote learning was that it allowed her to focus on her studies without the drama and stress of high school.
Moen offers the advice to younger students that a remote approach to learning doesn’t hurt. If students take their studies and futures seriously and avoid unnecessary distractions, Moen said they’ll be surprised at what can be accomplished.