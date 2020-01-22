JL and Lisa Parker were on the look-out for a business to take over and a town to raise their family in.
“JL has always wanted to start a business,”Lisa said. “We love Challis and it seemed like a good idea to come here.”
After speaking with Realtor Chip Langerak of Arthur Berry and Company in Boise and securing a significant loan, the Parkers took over Kimble Oil last summer. They purchased the business from Gary and Sandi Kimble, who impressed the Parkers when they made an unannounced visit to the property.
“We looked at a lot of different businesses and none of them were as clean as the Kimble’s,” said JL. “The one thing you want out of a gas station is a clean bathroom and their’s was the cleanest we’ve ever seen.”
Beyond that, the Parkers said they were impressed by how professionally the Kimbles ran their business. That was the sort of thing they wanted to emulate with their own business, so they made an offer on Kimble Oil.
The part-gas station, part-auto shop presented the Parkers with challenges. They acquired the business at the height of the busy season, when tourists come in for food and camping gear and ranchers come in for bulk oil to fuel their constantly running equipment. The first two weeks were hard, but the Parkers said help came in the form of Chris “Radar” Locke.
“He can find anything,” said JL. “People come in asking for old or rare parts and he can find them for them somewhere.”
Lisa said she and her husband were drawn to Challis because of its small-town atmosphere. Before coming to Idaho in 2013, the Parkers lived in Austin, Texas, where JL had a job at IBM. JL said he was working 60-hour weeks in Austin and missing time with his kids.
“I never envisioned my life working for a corporation,” he said. “This was the culmination of a 20 year dream.”
Working at his own business doesn’t feel like work because he gets to interact with his kids in a job he is passionate about, he said. Last summer, the Parker’s 13-year-old son had his first job as a gas attendant, a point of pride for Lisa and JL.
Summer in Challis was what initially drew the Parkers to the area. They vacationed here for years, particularly because of the Braun Brothers Reunion. The Parkers said those kind of local events show how strong the local community is in Challis, which was a big draw for them.
“We really wanted to be a contributing member of the community,” said JL. “If we had opened up a store in Idaho Falls, we’d be one of countless ma and pa shops. This smaller community lends itself better to the kind of community involvement we want.”
The Parkers said their next big goal is to make Challis their permanent home. They live in Idaho Falls and Lisa and JL commute to Challis. While it was fun to park the camper behind the store and camp out last summer with their three boys and one girl, they intend to purchase a house in Challis within the next year.