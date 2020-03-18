When Challis resident Paul Nigg received North Custer Rural Fire District’s firefighter of the year of award, he said it was bittersweet.
“I wish it was more of a team award,” Nigg said. “I work with a great group of guys.”
The volunteer firefighter said last year was marked by responses to “nasty calls with people getting really banged up.” There were a lot of vehicle accidents last year, Nigg said, three of which included fatalities.
Despite the gruesome work, Nigg dedicates as much time as he can to the fire department. Part of his reason is because he feels guilty for “raising hell” when he was younger, but the big reason is his belief in community.
“We’re here to help whoever’s in need,” Nigg said. “It’s about helping each other in this small, tight-knit community.”
Larry Garey, who will be fire chief come May, said that mentality helped Nigg progress as a firefighter. Garey said in the time Nigg has been with the department he has seen him grow into a firefighter deserving of the award.
Nigg began volunteering six years ago, when he worked at Garden Creek Farms. Johnny Gilbert, a friend and co-worker, approached him one day and asked if he ever thought about volunteering for the fire department. The next day, he asked Nigg again.
“He kept bugging me and bugging me until I went with him,” Nigg said with a smile.
The attempts paid off and Nigg quickly signed up. He maintained his devotion to the department over the years, eventually being voted as first captain last year.
Despite the advances he’s made, Nigg said he isn’t yet satisfied with himself. He still has a lot to learn about being a firefighter, a pursuit he described as a “constant cycle.” However, he said the pursuit is worth it because he enjoys the work.
One reason he enjoys being a firefighter is because it has given him the opportunity to teach his children valuable lessons. He takes them to the fire hall whenever he can to show them his equipment, let them play on the fire engines, talk to other firefighters and see there is an upside to community service.