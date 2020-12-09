Even without free coffee or hot chocolate served at the library, Challis residents gathered in anticipation along Main last Friday for the East Idaho Credit Union Parade of Lights.
Organizer Laura Middleton said concessions had to be made to hold the parade during the COVID-19 pandemic. Middleton asked participants to not throw candy from their entries. Also keeping with recommended virus restrictions were Challis Library Director Becky Mitchell and her volunteers. Normally handing out hot drinks and snacks, Mitchell said they limited it to pre-wrapped, grab-and-go baked sweets this year.
“We’re just trying to be responsible,” Mitchell said.
Despite Middleton’s recommendation, people on several floats passed out candy, much to the appreciation of the children in attendance. Six floats registered for this year’s parade, down from 12 last year. As she was putting the finishing touches on her float, Middleton said she was happy with any level of participation.
Parade participants worked with the theme “From the Screen,” and based their floats on their favorite Christmas films and TV specials. “It’s wholesome,” Middleton said of the credit union’s entry, an ode to A Charlie Brown Christmas. “There’s not a person that doesn’t know Charlie Brown!” she said.
Custer Telephone Cooperative workers must have agreed, since they also chose to decorate their entry as the 1965 classic flick. Using a flatbed trailer, the co-op workers re-created the famous dancing scene, awkward moves and all.
Other participants took the parade as an opportunity to provide some levity about the pandemic. The entry based on How the Grinch Stole Christmas, created by Latimer Sprinklers and The Shop Auto Detailing, bore a sign that read, “Don’t let the COVID Grinch steal your Christmas.”
Some entries chose to focus more on the lights than a Christmas classic. Salmon River Electric workers blinded parade viewers with their snowcat, covered from rear to front in colorful lights, as it hauled a large, dazzling Christmas tree. Forest Service workers went with a similar approach, blanketing their 1953 Chevrolet entry with lights as Smokey Bear waved to the crowd and Forest Service staffers donned masks.
Other participants chose a more subtle design for their entries. KSRA radio station workers loaded the roof of an old station wagon with Christmas-themed goodies, reminiscent of the National Lampoon’s vacation series.
As the parade worked down Main, people cheered and hollered, either from the street or their parked autos. Tracy Devine, who worked with Middleton to create the credit union’s entry, said events like the parade can be a much-needed distraction from the woes of the real world.
“People are looking for normalcy,” Devine said.
Derris Anderson, who drove the Village Inn’s “Polar Express” entry, said the parade is a fun way to support the community during depressing times.
“It gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” Anderson said as his grandchildren got situated in the train cars.
Challis Girl Scouts are selecting parade winners from a video they will watch. Winners haven’t yet been determined.