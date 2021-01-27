Last year may have been rough for people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but animals looking for new homes benefited from the hard times.
“We got down to zero dogs on more than one occasion,” Tony Magro, manager of the Salmon Animal Shelter, said.
Magro reported that because people across the country spent more time at home last year, whether working or avoiding public spaces because of the coronavirus, they adopted pets in droves. In Salmon, Magro and his workers moved 339 pets into new homes last year, an uptick from the 214 in 2019.
Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary Director Tirzah Stuart said the same happened in Challis. Last year, 106 dogs and 82 cats found new homes. In 2019, it was 73 dogs and 42 cats.
While both Stuart and Magro were ecstatic that more people wanted pets, they said they remain wary of pets being returned by some new owners. Often the biggest barrier for new pet owners is the time commitment, Magro said. They want a pet, he said, but often don’t have enough time to be responsible pet owners. As the pandemic wears on and people slowly return to working outside their homes, they might find having a pet is more of a hassle than they thought.
“If people don’t have a plan for what they’re going to do with their pet for 10 hours a day, we don’t like that,” Stuart said.
There has not been a mass return of pets to either facility, which Stuart said is encouraging.
The increase in pet adoptions wasn’t exclusive to rural central Idaho. Magro said there were no dogs available for adoption from the city impound in Chicago last year. That was a first. Usually there are hundreds of available animals there, he said.
Time commitment is one of the most important things to consider when getting a pet, Stuart said, especially if it’s a dog. Animals in general like to be active and they crave attention, which is why the Challis sanctuary turns some people away when they come in to adopt, Stuart said. If they can’t make that commitment, the animals suffer, Stuart said.
Magro said he’s optimistic local adopters will continue with their commitment.
Stuart said she hopes the trend to adopt keeps going up. As more people become accustomed to working from home, or just spending more time at home in general, Stuart said they’ll realize the benefits of pets.
“I’m hoping it could be a hybrid thing, where people still work at an office but stay home more,” she said.