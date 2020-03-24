A day before Salmon School District educators, staff, students and community members were scheduled to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $2.5 million gym at the high school last week, the district closed schools in response to the coronavirus.
The closure didn’t stop Nep Lynch, the man who donated the money for the gym, and a small crowd from coming out and supporting the project on Thursday afternoon.
“This is a major, major deal for Salmon,” Bill Allen, co-chairman of the Salmon Education Foundation, said. “It’s projected this will help 800 kids a year over the next 100 years.”
Getting the gym project off the ground was “a mission with no money” until Lynch stepped in, according to Allen.
Allen and Jim Bob Infanger, owner of Ray’s Heating, Plumbing and Electric Inc. and a Salmon High alum, along with other foundation members, have spent five years trying to get a new gym built. Infanger said they tried multiple avenues to get the money, all to no avail.
Salmon needs a new gym, Infanger said, because the middle school gym was closed down about six years ago, and since then all students practice, train and compete in the high school gym.
“We have to split the gym,” Salmon High School Student Body President Quincey Kirkpatrick said. “Everyone uses it, not just the sports teams. Some groups have to get up before school to meet there because the schedule is so tight.”
At a loss of what to do, Allen went to his long-time friend Lynch for help.
“Nep saw our vision, what we were doing, and gave us the money,” Allen said.
Lynch said he decided to make the donation because he lived in the area for 50 years and feels invested. After selling the lumber mill he ran for nearly two decades, Lynch said he had a lot of money and not much he wanted to buy. Therefore, he decided to give back to the school that educated his family. Lynch is also the former owner of the Stagecoach Inn in Salmon. He now lives in Missoula, Montana.
Both Allen and Infanger honored Lynch when they took the podium at the groundbreaking. Lynch tried to waive away the honors.
“You don’t need another hard head out there,” Lynch said as he adjusted his hard hat before the ceremony when ceremonial scoops of dirt were shoveled.
Sony Galvan, owner of Savage Strong Fitness and a defensive coach for the high school football team, said the goal is to have the gym ready by fall, but realistically it may be winter before it’s finished.
Galvan said it’s important for student athletes to have a dedicated space to practice and train.
“It’s not something that’s optional any more,” Galvan said. The new gym will include weightlifting and training equipment. “It’s something most programs are doing these days and we need to keep up.”