Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary Director Mel Aguirre said when volunteers built the perimeter fence for the new farm animal housing area, she didn't expect it would have six potbellied pigs two weeks after it was finished.
Two animal rescue centers in California wanted to find permanent homes for a boar and five sows. About a month ago, they learned the Challis sanctuary had a new area for farm animals, courtesy of AmeriCorps volunteers who were in Challis last spring. The volunteers built the fence, and according to Aguirre's husband Derrick Bosco, who volunteers and does maintenance work for the sanctuary, the California groups agreed to pay for pig pen fencing.
Living at the sanctuary's for about four weeks now, Pierre and the five females seem to enjoy their new home. They eat well but aren't overfed thanks to a portioned diet of specific food and plenty of vegetables, which is one reason Pierre weighs a hefty 200 pounds.
"He must weigh 200," Bosco said. "That's about what I weigh and he's bigger than me."
The pigs represent an important milestone for the sanctuary, which until recently acted more as a shelter, according to Bosco. Sanctuary implies they have the means and facilities to permanently house animals, while shelters are known more for helping with animal population control through adoption and spay and neuter programs.
The six potbellied pigs are the sanctuary's first permanent residents, Aguirre and Bosco said, and will live out their remaining 10 to 12 years there. It's been the goal since the nonprofit organization began in 2017 to permanently house animals, and Aguirre and Bosco said it is rewarding to follow through on that intent. Because the pigs are their first permanent residents, Bosco and Aguirre admitted they are still learning the finer points of farm animal care.
One thing they weren't expecting was how much food would be needed for the perpetually hungry pigs, Aguirre said. She and her volunteers are asking Challis community members for vegetables scraps and Bosco said hay donations would be appreciated.
Although the next goal is to house horses at the sanctuary, Bosco said more work needs to be done in the pig pen. Volunteers want to install no-freeze, autofill water baskets for the pigs to drink from and a rummage pit for them to play in, he said. "We'll build little by little," Bosco said.
One way they might raise funds and celebrate the pigs coming to the sanctuary is with a pumpkin smashing contest, Bosco said. They are considering holding it around Halloween and inviting people to launch pumpkins into the pig pen. People will get to see the squash get smashed and the pigs will get a treat, he said. At the same time, some kind of contest might be held to name the five female pigs, Bosco said. Aguirre said the sows had names when they came to the sanctuary, but volunteers didn't like the names so they want to pick new names.