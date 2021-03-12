Custer County preschoolers are now eligible to receive free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Susan Ward, who splits her time between Stanley and Boise, has signed up as the Custer County coordinator for the worldwide program, which works to get books to young children to help instill a love for reading.
Children can receive one free book every month, until their fifth birthday, through the free program, Ward said. But people can’t sign up until their region has a local coordinator. Ward decided to volunteer her time and some money for the program after visiting some of her grandchildren in Oregon. They participate in the program and were excited about the books they receive every month.
So far, Ward has six Custer County participants, but she’s hoping for many more. More than 1.7 million children across the globe are enrolled in the program.
It’s simple to register your children, she said. People just need to go to the Imagination Library website at https://imaginationlibrary.com. On the home page is a big red button labeled “Can I register my child?” Parents simply click there and follow the steps to sign their child up. It takes a month or two before the first book is sent, Ward said. All children receive “The Little Engine that Could” as their first book.
Thereafter, books that have been preselected by the Imagination Library staff are sent to children, depending on the child’s age.
Ward said she’s excited to get more Custer County participants enrolled.