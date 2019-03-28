There are probably no bigger fans of Wendall Gohn and his Blue Mountain Refuse crew than the students at Round Valley Preschool in Challis.
“On the first Tuesday of every month a big truck from Blue Mountain Refuse arrives at Round Valley Preschool to empty the Dumpster,” teacher Mindy Weihausen said.
In a letter, Weihausen wrote that “as soon as one of the preschoolers hears the telltale rumbling coming up the driveway they yell out, ‘garbage truck.’”
The students drop what they are doing and race to the door, she said.
“They all crowd on the tiny porch and loudly greet the truck — even in sub-zero temperatures!”
She said her students “cheer wildly” as the Dumpster is emptied and they continue waving and yelling until the truck heads back down the driveway.
“The best days are when the driver waves back,” she said.
Seeing how enthusiastic they are about all things garbage, Weihausen contacted Blue Mountain Refuse about bringing a truck to the school. Gohn didn’t hesitate. He arrived in a garbage truck on March 12, armed with a bag of suckers and answers for their many questions.
“The preschoolers were excited to meet the garbage man, ask questions and inspect the truck,” Weihausen wrote. “They noticed that the tires were bigger than the 3-year olds! The students were thrilled when Mr. Gohn lifted them one by one into the driver’s seat.”
“They get very excited about anything authentic,” Weihausen said of her students.