REXBURG — The first time the teenaged paratrooper Verlan Lauder from Rexburg touched French soil it was in a pigsty after falling from the sky and bouncing off a barn about 3 a.m. It was June 6, 1944, D-Day.
Lauder covered his parachute in pig manure and crawled under a haystack. His only light was from tracer bullets high in the sky overhead. He listened the rest of the night for signals from fellow paratroopers, eventually hooking up later in the day with others.
“When you’re all alone like that, what a horrible, horrible feeling,” he said, recalling the experience. “You’re scared to death anyway. The bad part about it is we dropped right square in the middle of them.”
The mission of the 101st Airborne Division he served with was to secure all the bridges leading into Normandy and stop Nazi German tanks from crossing them and shredding invading Allied troops storming the beaches. They held the bridges, stopped the tanks and the D-Day invasion was a success. It was the beginning of the end to World War II.
But it came at a terrible cost. “By the end of the first day, none of the assault forces had secured their first-day objectives,” a 2014 White House press release said. “Allied casualties on June 6 have been estimated at 10,000 killed, wounded, and missing in action: 6,603 Americans, 2,700 British, and 946 Canadians.”
From D-day through Aug. 21, 1944, “the Allies landed more than 2 million men in northern France and suffered more than 226,386 casualties: 72,911 killed/missing and 153,475 wounded,” the release said. “German losses included over 240,000 casualties and 200,000 captured. Between 13,000 and 20,000 French civilians died, and many more were seriously wounded.”
Last weekend, Lauder, 93, touched down on French soil again, 75 years later, to be honored with a few dozen other American GI survivors of the world’s worst war.
Lauder is one of a disappearing few D-Day veterans who will once again visit Normandy for the anniversary. About 73,000 Americans took part in the D-Day invasion. Lauder is one of just 30 American D-Day veterans scheduled to be in France this year, The Associated Press reported.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that about 348 American World War II veterans die every day. All but three of the 177 French soldiers involved in D-Day are gone, the AP reported.
“I was over for the 70th (anniversary),” Lauder said. “I was up on the stand and I met and shook hands with the French premiere, with President Obama and the secretary of defense and the secretary of the Army and the secretary of the Navy. You won’t believe this, there was only 124 guys there up on the stand out of the thousands and thousands and thousands who took part in that invasion. There was only 124 there.”
He said this anniversary celebration will probably be the last one veterans attend.
“There’s no way they’ll have any more because there won’t be anyone to go. ... If anyone has plans on coming, they’ll come to this one,” he said.
Lauder is a year or two younger than most WWII vets. Because he was a year younger in high school, all his friends were joining the Army and he was left behind. He asked his father, a veteran of WWI, if he would sign for him to join at age 17.
“My poor mother, she was really, really upset with Dad for signing for me,” he said. “For my mom’s sake, I shouldn’t have gone when I did, because I had another year. But I did. Before I was 18, I was fighting. ... I put my arms around her the day I left and said, ‘Mom, it’s going to be all right, I will be back.’ And by hell I was. She wrote me almost every day while I was gone. She sent me cookies, cakes and goodies.”
Sitting in his assisted-living apartment in Rexburg recently, Lauder’s jovial face went sober when he described some of the horrors he witnessed fighting during the D-Day invasion, fighting during the Battle of the Bulge and fighting in Holland and other areas across Europe. He described in detail seeing bodies of Americans and Germans torn to pieces and lying in the streets.
“You know, it’s hard to kill a man,” he said. “The first time you kill a man, it is a terrible, terrible feeling in the pit of your stomach. As you go on and do it four, five or six times more, you get to the point where it is second nature to you. ... I got into some terrible firefights during the war where it was either him or me. And I would a damn sight rather it be him than me.”
Lauder said he believes it was more than just luck that preserved his life during some of the fiercest fighting of the war.
“Every day and every night I say, ‘Man, how come I’m still alive?’” he said. “I should not be. Those guys fell all around me. I was involved in some of the terrible, terrible firefights. Some of the things that went on, I should have been gone. But I survived and just kept on. I’m a firm believer that someone up above had their arms around me and wanted me to make it.”