The first baby of 2020 took a week to arrive at Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Little Alaiyah was born at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, delivered by Dr. Richard Natelson. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Her parents are Kayla Holt and Justin Call of Salmon. Maternal grandparents are Susan and Danny Jones of Salmon. Paternal grandparents are Deanna and Walden Call of Salmon and Wyoming.
The new baby and her parents received a quilt made by Anna Vihlen and other gifts donated by the Steele Memorial Auxiliary. Auxiliary President Janice Sommers and Vice President Judy Peck delivered the gifts to the family.