The 1907 forced removal of the Agaidika from their homeland near Salmon is to be commemorated at the annual Shoshone-Bannock Agaidika Gathering Aug. 16 and 17 at the Sacajawea Center in Salmon.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Things kick off with a send-off for runners at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The Red Runners depart Tendoy School, headed 70 miles to Lima, Montana, over Lemhi Pass. The run follows the path that tribal members used when they were marched out of the valley to board a train in Lima which took them to Fort Hall.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday a demonstration of the Lewis and Clark living experience from 1805 and interpretive programs are offered at the Sacajawea Center.
This year a 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been added to the lineup. It honors Minnie Burton who was born in 1884 at Fort Lemhi. In the 1900 census she was listed as “at school,” and her parents were on the reservation near Lemhi. Minnie played on the Fort Shaw Boarding School women’s basketball team from 1902 to 1904. That team became famous and solidified its place in history at the World’s Fair in St. Louis in 1904.
The tournament begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Salmon City Park. Teams can sign up beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday begins with a 12-mile spiritual walk or run from Tendoy School to Lemhi Pass. It starts at 7 a.m. and also honors Burton. Breakfast is available at Tendoy School before the walk begins. Aid stations are located along the route and at the top of the pass offering participants water, sports drinks and food.
The PBS documentary “Playing for the World: 1904 Fort Shaw Indian Girls’ Basketball Team,” will be shown at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sacajawea Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday the 1805 living experience demonstrations and other interpretive programs take place at the center.
Around 3 p.m., when the runners return, children’s games are planned. A community feast is served around 4 p.m. Saturday. Traditional drumming, singing and dancing are scheduled after the feast.
People should bring chairs or blankets for seating at the outdoor activities. All times are subject to change. People may call the Sacajawea Center at 208-756-1188 to double-check on times.