A series of paintings which depict scenes along the salmon migration route from the Sawtooth Valley to the Pacific Ocean will be shown in Stanley on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The exhibition will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on the lawn at the Stanley Museum, hosted by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Rachel Teannalach created the paintings as part of an effort she and a group of conservationists are working on to advocate for salmon ecosystems.
The event will include an update on work being done to protect wild salmon and their habitat and what Advocates for the West is doing to prevent construction of a cellphone tower in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Attendees are asked to wear face masks.