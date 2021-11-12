Although players don’t hit the ice for home games till next month, Salmon Hockey Association board member and coach Joel Griffith said people are ready for the season to start.
The Salmon Rapids’ first home tournament, for squirts ages 9 and 10, is scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at the Salmon Ice Rink. But it’s not too late to join the team. Kids between the ages of 5 and 18 may still register, he said. Players need to register with U.S.A. Hockey and pay a registration fee to the Rapids. Scholarships are available and fees can be reduced in exchange for community service. Information about registration, scholarships and community service is available online at www.salmonhockey.org.
To increase the number of home games, the Rapids joined the Treasure State League. Signing on with the Montana association gives the high school, under 19 girls, 11-12-year-old and 13-14-year-old teams more opponents to play. Salmon teams will host 12 home games this winter.
Volunteers hope the rink can be completely frozen by Nov. 15 to start practice, but weather and the number of people willing to help out could delay that date. It takes a long time to make sure the ice rink is safe to play on, Griffith said. Volunteers first need to break up and level the layer of sand that makes up the rink floor.
Association members are considering a concrete ice rink floor which wouldn’t require as much maintenance, Griffith said, and would hold cold better than sand, meaning the rink could be used longer each year. Extending the hockey season would help provide the city’s youth with worthwhile outdoor winter recreation, Griffith said. They want as many youths on the ice as possible.