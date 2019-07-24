Many hands have been getting dirty in the Salmon Firewise Garden, according to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information Officer Kelsey Griffee.
The Salmon School Garden and the Lemhi Regional Land Trust partnered on the project which has allowed the firewise message to spread in Salmon, she said.
Salmon is no stranger to smoke-filled skies, Griffee said. In 2018, the area experienced 43 wildfires which burned 59,565 acres. It’s important for Salmon residents to understand the risk of wildfire and how to defend their homes, Griffee said. Firewise is an initiative designed to teach people to protect homes and businesses from wildland fires. The Salmon Firewise Garden is designed to educate people on firewise principles.
The Lemhi Regional Land Trust purchased the Salmon School Garden in June 2017. That gave the garden a permanent home. Students are now invited to dig in the dirt and stay connected to the area’s agricultural heritage. BLM employees have taught Leadore students fire ecology and behavior at the garden.
People may visit the Salmon Firewise Garden to learn how to landscape their yards while reducing their home’s risk from a wildfire.